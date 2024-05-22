Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Following the update of my RLN8-410 NVR's firmware to v3.4.0.293_24010832 the Camera Name field under each channel/camera's Display tab can not be set to None. EVERY ONE of my 8 channels' "Camera Name" fields appears as one of Top Center, Top Right, Bottom Left, Bottom Center, or Bottom Right, but none appears as "None" nor can I select None in the drop-down and have it stick/stay in place. Thus far this is only an annoyance, because selecting "None" causes the camera's name to disappear in the various displays, but it inspires questions:
Any feedback is welcome.
