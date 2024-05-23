Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello,Hoping someone can help. I've set up my new POE reolink doorbell via the ios app and set a password. Works fine on my iphone. However, I cannot login to the doorbell via the mac app. I can see my other two cameras fine. The doorbell has been detected but I keep getting login failed on the doorbell. I have set the username and password using the same credentials I used on the iOS app.Have I missed something?
@steve-of-2620_403912276062381 Strange. Try to change it to a simple one (just characters).
