Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
As the [censored]le suggests, I just purchased a bunch of these cameras and can't seem to find a way to rotate one of my cameras output by 90 degrees, not mirror or rotate by 180 degrees. Is this possible to do?
@newysurfcam_826122846044314 To 90 degrees it's a NO. See https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000603746-Can-I-Rotate-Camera-Image-90-Degrees/Only FLIP and MIRRORING are allowed. See https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004724613-How-to-Flip-the-Image-via-Reolink-App/#:~:text=Launch%20Reolink%20App%2C%20go%20to,image%20vertically%20by%20180%20degrees.
@joseph_1979 Oh rough, seems like a simple feature to better display paths etc. Thanks for the quick and informative response though!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!