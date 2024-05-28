Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
When someone walks on my doorstep, I like to receive... Exactly! A notification sound. (on my phone)If someone rings my doorbell, I would like to receive a... Exactly! A doorbell ringtone. Just like other doorbells do.(and not just a notification with the exact same sound as if someone were walking in my driveway.)How can I set the different sounds. I can now only change the default notification in the app. In addition, when I adjust the notification sound in the Reolink app, this adjustment is immediately changed for all other notifications.I must be doing something wrong because every other doorbell I had so far allowed me to choose different sounds in the doorbell settings for ringing the bell and a person alert.I have now installed the latest software and firmware, but even now I cannot set any sounds.The Eufy was slow, that's why it's gone, but there was at least a real bell sound and another sound for warnings.If this is how it works with Reolink, i will considder to sell it.
@guido To get different ringtone when a person is detected and a visitor pressing the [censored]on you need to have the most recent fw and client.
@joseph_1979 I have. I updated the firmware from de doorbell (WIFI) today (v3.0.0.3215_2401262240 and installed client.
