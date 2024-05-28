Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi, my cameras were working great, I was able to view them with wifi and cellular but I recently got a replaced router and it started happening. After plugging in the wires, I am able to connect to cameras only when I am connected to wifi. Any help would be appreciated.
