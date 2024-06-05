Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi, I gave one of my older cameras to a relative. Deleted it from my app. Downloaded the app for him on his phone, created an account for him added my old camera and set it up. For some reason the camera keeps trying to add back to my app now that it's powered on? Also the alerts he is getting are not consistent. One additional thing is he is using a 75' flat network cable. Not sure if those are any good. Any help would be appreciated.
