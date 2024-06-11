Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I agree with the guy who says he's thinking about purchasing. I think it's sick the way this company is exploiting people. We have a lot of problems with our two Reolink Go cameras, both connected to a data plan. The connections and mobile data are pretty good here and the cameras do not malfunction or lose their connection where we're at. If you're having problems with your camera's connection, scheduling, recording when there is no activity in the area, or are finding that you have sometimes forgotten to turn your device's PIR off when you could have sworn you did, I would suggest that you look deeper into possibilities with hacking. Changes in your camera's recording schedule could be due a hacker accessing your account and scheduling your camera to record at certain times, or changing your scheduled recordings. But possibilities with hacking the devices are much more than that. Reolink support will tell you not to worry, the data is encrypted and no one can access your device unless they have the password, and we all appreciate that. But they can have the password.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!