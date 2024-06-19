Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello everyone,I'm using a reolink camera RLC-823A-16X according to the doc the rotation speed is between 1,4°-281°/s, in the api documentation there are 64 possible speeds. Do any of you know how to convert each speed into °/s? I'd like to be able to rotate the camera by 10° for example.Have a nice day!
