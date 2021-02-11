Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I'm not sure what the engineers were thinking, but the turret's connection to the mounting plate is very loose.I found a simple solution, I took some felt shelf liner with an adhesive backing and put it on the mounting plate.It's very snug and smooth twisting into place.Mounting-Plate.jpg
Thank you very much for your suggestion.We have been diligently working on implementing some selected user requests. And I’m honored to have yours added to the list. Some nice ideas have been implemented as you can see in our changelog (What’s New) of firmware/software updates. Please kindly understand that bug fixes are our top priority and then user request or feature request. So it may take some time to see yours become true. Please stay tuned!Thanks for your support of Reolink Product!Anything we can help you, please do not hesitate to keep us informed.Have a nice day!
Cynthia,Can you please post the URL for the changelog (What's New).Thanks
You may subscribe our emails to get the news: https://reolink.us13.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=c0cb1c1b65426a6d9b3609705&id=a9bc53daec.
I used 3/16" electrical heat shrink tubing on mine that seems to help a lot.20210220_120638.jpg
Gald to know that! And we'll also forward your feedback to the product manager and see if we can make some improvement in this aspect in the future.
Reolink should be supplying us a new mounting plate. Why is this my problem to solve? I was excited to install this new system but examining the camera out of the box I noticed this immediately. Really? Loose is an understatement. It shows the lack of quality control and any grasp of camera installation. Am I to believe that this camera was never installed not once after design and production to make sure the product was made correctly. Its pretty sad and a complete buzz kill to see this awful design.Jim
Hi, Jam, I am sorry that the mounting plate is not very good and make you feel upset. I will let our engineers know this and see if they can make improvements later and let the camera can work better.
I have the same issue. Couldn't believe it was so lose.Reolink do you have any suggested fix for this? The cameras are really really lose on the base plate.Also there should be a method of securing them permanently so that no one can just approach the camera and twist it off and run off with it.Anyone here has any suggestions?
We are sorry that you are not satisfied with the design of the plate. We will forward your feedback to our product manager in the meetings. HOpe that our R&D team can make improvements to this issue.
faraz999,The felt contact paper works well and I'm sure Patrick suggestion would work good too. As far as securing them permanently goes, better to just put them in a spot that's out of reach.Earl
Hey Earl,Thanks for your reply.I just realized if you apply a bit more force it clicks in place and is no longer loose. Unsure if that's the case with you as well or not.But I don't think I will be doing any changes.have a good day.
Hey faraz999,That has to be right, I just can't imagine they would be so loose, but I never saw anything in the documentation indicating that they snap into place and I can't say that I tried very much force. I would have thought the moderator would have know as well. That's what these forums are for, good job.Earl
Sorry for the inconvenience. We will try to add similar detailed instructions in the future and thank you very much for sharing. If you have any questions or suggestions about the design of the product, you can also submit to https://reolink.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.
This is not exactly mu issue but I believe that as in my cameras after you align the 3 notches and you spin the camera body counter-clockwise and put a little bid of pressure it will snap on place very tight, my issue is after it snap on place the bottom adjustment spin loose as you can appreciate on this video
https://youtu.be/B546aeIB4LU
This is not exactly mu issue but I believe that as in my cameras after you align the 3 notches and you spin the camera body counter-clockwise and put a little bid of pressure it will snap on place very tight, my issue is after it snap on place the bottom adjustment spin loose as you can appreciate on the video in my last post
Yes, the camera can be adjusted 360 degrees after you mount the camera. Do you need to fix the camera to a certain place?
