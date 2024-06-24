Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
https://new.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1agct55/why_so_many_adsdistractions/Also take a look at this post too, its the same issue. Look at the blatant disrespect the reolink moderators have for someone that just doesn't want to see ads on a paid product? Customers have every right to post feedback for legitimate complaints such as these. These moderators need to be removed from their post as this is an embarrassment to be speaking like this in an official capacity. Reolink needs to be ashamed of themselves not just because they treat their customers like they don't know any better, but they intentionally allow customer abuse like this to happen. These moderators are still here 5 months later. If you want to see what I am talking about, just make a complaint on there about the ads in the app and they will surely ban you an accuse you of being me. Because apparently two posts about the same issue are actually the same person because "nobody else" is bothered by it. The NERVE an official spokesperson of the company has to tell a paying customer that.
