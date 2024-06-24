Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I received my Wifi Doorbell a few days ago and added it to my Home Assistant installation. FYI, I made sure the firmware is up to date.I have set up a couple of notifications in Home Assistant that are triggered by the detection of a person. One notification results in a recording of the detection event and the other results in displaying a stream of the event on my Google Home Display. The two notifications are working correctly. The reason for my post is the following. The recording of the event starts right at the moment the event takes place and that's working great. The streaming of the event however starts about 15 seconds *before* the actual event. That means that I have to stand in front of the display for 15 seconds before seeing the person that triggered the event. I don't understand why that is. I would expect the stream to start exactly at the moment the event takes place. I've tried turning off the pre-motion record but that didn't help. Any help or explanation would be appreciated.
