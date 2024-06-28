Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Rlc 423ws has no barcode? Do I have to take it down and physically connect to router to recover from reset?
@rockjok7_62599473614 If the QR code sticker on the device is lost or blurry, you can still add it by manually entering the UID numbers. In this case, please tap input UID/IP under the scan window, choose UID, enter the UID of the camera/NVR and tap Next to proceed.
