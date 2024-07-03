Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi I am using my trackmix for an unusual application, for recording rugby matches. I have noticed a blurring when the camera pans, I assume this has something to do with the autofocus is there any way to reduce the blurring effect when panning? Also I was wondering if you have any plans to limit vertical panning in the same way you can limit horizontal? Also the AI tracking is not really set up to monitor groups of people it would be great if you had the option to allow the AI to focus on a group or a center area. Question should painting a non-detection frame work to focus the AI on the high activity area?
