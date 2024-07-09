Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Good afternoonI love the Reolink app and we use it all the time! We also love the Notifications and find it really useful to change the schedule so that Push Notifications are only sent at times when we're usually not at home. However during school holidays we get notifications all the time when the kids are running around in the yard. There are a few ways to fix this, including turning off Push Notifications temporarily.Can we please request a new feature? Is it possible to have multiple "push notification" profiles? Then I could make one for normal, and one for Out of Town and one for School Holidays?Thanks again!Andrew
@user_693509236822213_693509236822213 We have requested to have schedules and status in shortcuts (previously referred to as scene mode). I suggest you to submit your requests to support on support @ reolink . Com. The more requests the higher the probability of being implemented.
