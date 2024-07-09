Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Currently, to view the most recent motion event, you need to go into the camera, select Playback, select the filter to only view motion events or object detection then scroll all the way to the right. It would be great to have the most recent events on the left and have to scroll to the oldest like a reverse chronological order. Or at least start the view of events on the far right so you have to scroll left to view older events.
@borvold_839893353246871 We have already requested this for some time. Kindly submit your request to support on support @ reolink . Com.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!