Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I'd like to get more footage history on my NVR drives & wondering if others can share best practices?? Current setup = I currently have qty-22 cameras hanging off an RLN-NVR36. Cameras are primarily FE-P 180 cams, a few Duo-2s & two doorbells. I have max'd the NVR out (inline with OEM specs) with three CCTV specific 16GB HDDs & I am getting almost two months of footage on the drives. I'd like to get more footage history on my drives & soliciting your ideas (or just tell me I am already getting what I can get...)
Thx
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!