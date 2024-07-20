Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a RLC 520-A camera and my SD card records human and Vehicle (that's what is checked in surveillance/ schedule Person and Vehicle) on the SD card I will get videos of a person and Vehicle (2 today so far) . but on my Local recordings I have 210 today so far (that's 210 videos from Midnight to 7 am. today looking at todays Date)How can I have my local recordings only record what my SD card records. Help would be much appreciated
@user_845778877505736_845778877505736 Are you recording to the NVR, HA or any other storage? Most probably you are getting recordings for any motion.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!