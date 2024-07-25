Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I wish Reolink would make a reliable external IR lamp to supplement existing camera IR lamps or to use instead of the built in IR lamps.In humid or dusty environments the built in IR lights often reflect back so much light to cause motion detection alerts or turn the whole field of view opaque.PoE or 12v options to provide power or maybe connect to existing camera with a short(ish) power lead to draw power from there.
@ken_314845219107008 there are plenty of 3rd party IR illuminators already on the market at good prices. Look for 850nm wavelength.Keep in mind too re: wiring to existing cam feeds that the separate illuminator needs to be a consderable distance from the cam, lest the bugs it attracts are still a problem for the cam's detection.
