Hello, I just got the RLN36. Got an HDD for it. Installed the HDD. I have several reolink cameras. Only 1 of them is recording 24/7 with the NVR, the rest have a chopped line and aren't recording 24/7. Settings for all cameras are the same in the NVR. They all have grayed/none selected motion events or similar and have all blue timer selected.My setup is the following: Router -> PoE switch -> camerasI also got a second PoE switch where I have connected the NVR. So it looks like this: Router-> PoE switch -> NVR. I already updated the NVR to the latest version that was available at the reolink site.It is also worth noting that I'm not using any of the PoE inputs that come with the NVR. All the cameras were added to the NVR via IP.Also all the cameras have their own microSD cards. The cameras work well just as standalone, I'm having problem with making them record 24/7 with the RLN36.I'm losing my mind here, please someone help. To further illustrate the problem:The only camera that seems to be recording 24/7 looks like this:The rest look like this:The settings for all cameras look like this:
