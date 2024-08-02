Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi everyone!With the launch of our White WiFi Doorbell, you might be curious about its unique 3:4 aspect ratio. So, should you choose a 3:4 or a 4:3 doorbell? Besides matching the color with your surroundings, you should consider the following scenarios:● Do you have two walls or a narrow porch at your entrance? The 3:4 ratio is ideal for such environments as it provides head-to-toe visibility, making it perfect for package detection and preventing porch piracy.● Is your front door area wide open with no obstructions? The 4:3 doorbell works great for horizontal coverage in open landscapes.Protect your porch safety with Reolink Doorbells: https://reolink.club/DoorbellPoE-COM8Which one will you choose? Let us know in the comments!
