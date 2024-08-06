Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
7 Months ago, I have installed 8 of Reolink POE Cameras include a POE Doorbell, thinking the wired cable will improve the connectivity of the cameras and doorbell, and get a stable/reliable picture and two-way conversation. But since installation until today, I never had a clear/synced/stable two-way conversation, even I tried this with keeping my phone with the same network as my cameras, but without any luck. Do you have the same issues with two-way conversation? The model of my cameras are RLC-833A plus the new POE Doorbell.
