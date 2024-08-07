Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Notification opens up the app on live view and have to go to playback the scroll then playback last event.Is it possible to play last event instead. It would be so much better
@iceze_849439140556959 Currently it always jumps to the first clip of the day. We have requested that whenever we select playback, it should point to the latest recorded clip. I suggest you to submit your request to support on support @ reolink.com. The more request they get the higher the probability of being implemented. I would put this as an option which the user can select, either the oldest or the newest of the day. So simple.
