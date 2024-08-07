Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I would like to see ReoLink integrate "Auto Track" with "Patrol Mode" on the RL-823-series. Currently "Patrol Mode" ignores possible "Auto Track" AI objects and runs a preset playbook as to how long to stay on each preset before moving onto the next preset. Rather I would like to see "Patrol Mode", allow "Auto Track" to take over on AI targeted objects, then when "Auto Track" expires, returns control to "Patrol Mode", patrolling the next preset looking for other possible AI objects. The other thing I would like to see during "Auto Track" is leveraging the optical zoom; zooming in on the tracked target, until "Auto Track" can no longer track, and return to either its monitor preset, or relinquish control back to "Patrol". I believe the integration suggestions would make the ReoLink RLC-823 series an excellent all-around-choice on capturing targets in the autonomous surveillance, and thus releasing the user from manual monitoring and capture operations.
