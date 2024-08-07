Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
The cable to my Reolink B800 cctv camera has been chewed through by an animal of some kind. I want to put a new plug on it. Reolink seem incapable of answering a simple question about the non-standard wiring . I stripped the wire and found the following 9 strands; green/white, orange, orange/white, green, grey. grey/black, purple, red/white, brown - nine strands in all. I know how to wire up an rj45 plug with standard wiring strands - I just need help with the wiring/pin order as this isn't standard. I'm not an expert so plain language please. Thank you in anticipation. Mark
@user_851769808085125_851769808085125 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000605206-Introduction-to-Ethernet-Cable/
