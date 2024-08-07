Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hallo, ist es möglich, bei der Türklingel Wifi plus Chime die Klingelfunktion außen auszuschalten bzw. den Klingelton zu ändern? In der iOS App habe ich nichts dazu gefunden, der Chime hat dafür Tasten.Wenn also jemand den Klingelknopf drückt, soll die Türklingel außen nicht klingeln oder ich möchte einen anderen Ton haben.Danke vorab…
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!