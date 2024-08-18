Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
The cameras in bundle RLK8-1200D4-A (4 of them) and the doorbell camera I ordered separately after the fact (all PoE) are connected to the same PoE switch yet the reolink app refuses to let me add the cameras to the Smart Home section of the reolink app which is required before they can be accessed in Alexa or Google assistant meanwhile the doorbell which is connected the exact same IS working with Alexa. The doorbell shows twice in my app, once alone and once under the NVR list with the rest of the cameras (which all work and show fine in the NVR and reolink app). If I try to add a device I can see my cameras on lan and even input the IP manually, but I get a connection failed no matter what I do trying to add them, I have already gone thru and set a password to each camera since reolink by default randomized them when they first connected to the NVR directly during setup and I entered this password as well with no luck. Under my current setup there should be no reason the cameras would be treated differently than the doorbell camera unless for some stupid reason they are incompatible? According to Reolink's own articles this should be working https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000616606-Which-Reolink-Cameras-can-Work-with-Amazon-Alexa/ My account is binded and all the other hoops I've been able to find on the internet, I have jumped thru to get this working and I've run out of ideas
