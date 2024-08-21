Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I signed up for the Trial Plan for my Reolink Wifi Doorbell camera to test out the new rich notifications. It worked well but the trial had expired. So I have signed up for a year of the Standard plan successfully. The problem is, I can't seem to add my Reolink Wifi Doorbell camera to my new standard plan?Please help.
@user_796437497356417_796437497356417 You need to contact support to investigate on support @ reolink . com as I don't use their iCloud.
