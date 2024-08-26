Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have an Argos pro 3 camera at the front of the house, that i have schedule set to only record during a small number of hours at night. During the day the area has quite a high volume of traffic. I have noticed that the camera still powers up outside the schedule every time movement is detected, it determines that there is no need to record, and it powers down again. You can see this as in the evening time, when it is dark, but still outside my schedule time, the infrared leds power up on movement. This is draining the battery even with the larger solar panel fitted.I think this is silly, a battery camera should prioritise battery capacity, and so it is a lttle mad that the camera will power up on every movement, when there is no need to do so.Do any of the latest generation battery cameras NOT do this. i.e. fully honour the schedule and therefore do not waste battery power outside the scheduled time ?RegardsIan
