Good day.We’ve recently rolled out several firmware updates, and to improve your experience, we've simplified the online upgrade process for non-battery devices (including powered cameras, NVRs, and hubs). To ensure a smooth upgrade, please check the following:
Follow the official guide to set up your online firmware upgrade system: https://reolink.club/FirmwareOnlineUpgrade-COM8Note: The online upgrade system is still under development. You can upgrade directly from the App as soon as an update is detected, but the client-side feature is pending a version update.Additionally, there is a daily limit on the number of upgrades available for each device model. If you follow the official instructions and still can't download the update, it's likely due to this limit. If you are experiencing this problem, please let us know your device model in the comments and we'll see whether the limit needs to be adjusted.
