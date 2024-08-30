Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
After updating to v8.16.10, previously selected areas of "Non-Detection" have gone from grey to black and can NOT be "erased" or "cleared".This is happening on only one of four computers. I have revo-uninstalled the application and re-installed it but the results are the same.Can anyone suggest a fix?Thanks for stopping by.Peter (Win'10)
