I had a Reolink solar sec camera on my Reolink phone app. I installed a Reolink NVR system that also uses the same app. When I added the cameras from the NVR to the app, the solar camera keeps disconnecting. I have re-installed it twice. Same issue. I have to have it up on the phone for it to send me motion alerts like it did. Once the app is no longer open, it disconnects. This camera worked PERFECT before. There's nothing wrong with the camera, wifi, or charge. How do I either get the solar camera to stay connected like it did, or add a second Reolink app to my phone?
