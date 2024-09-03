Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink App v4.44 Released
It would be veru useful if there was more granularity in the Reolink application notifications. At present, I run multiple cameras, and all notification sounds are the same for all cameras, across the different times of notifications too.Can we please work towards implementing the option to set a unique notification sound per camera, OR per type of notification.
