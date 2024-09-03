Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have long been using the snapshot api, and recently discovered the width= and height= parameters to reduce the retrieved image size (and thus reduce bandwidth). For example, from an RLC-840A, the following works to get a 640x360 snapshot, which is about 32KB, compared to the full-size snapshot at 670KB
https://[camera-ip]/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=0&user=guest&password=[obfuscated]&rs=000000&width=640&height=360
However, when I try to reduce the dimensions further, below 640x360, the camera always returns a 640x360 image. I know I can rescale the image again at the browser, but is there a way to make the camera itself return a smaller image? I'm putting together a page with a dozen thumbnail snapshots that auto-refresh every 2 seconds, and it would be nice to have the camera return 160x90 snapshots directly and minimize bandwidth.
@user_628934015619111_628934015619111 This is determined by the lowest resolution in the substream.
