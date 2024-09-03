Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I just got the REOLINK Argus Eco+SP - 2K Solar WiFi a few days ago, and am trying to get the motion detection set up. No matter what I do, it just seems to randomly detect things, or alarms on nothing at all. If I walk in front of it, it might detect me sometimes. Then a few minutes later, not. Then it will alarm on nothing at all.I messed with the detection area options (where I believe I'm supposed to paint dark the areas to ignore, instead of the other way around), but it still seems to detect everything/anything/nothing randomly.Do I maybe have a defective camera?Some of the settings seem a bit odd, and confusing. There's a setting for size of person, car, and "other", not to detect if smaller, or not to detect if larger. Not sure what the "other" does, but all I can do is all or nothing there. I played with these a bit, but couldn't get any predictable results. So, I deleted those settings.From what I read, it should have infrared vision, but this doesn't seem to work. I confirmed in the lightning section it is "enabled". But, at night it's dark. I walked outside in front of the camera last night, but no detection occurred.Then there's a couple places where sensitivity is defined. There's some sort of global sensitivity in a section called "PIR Motion Sensor". and another in "Detection Alarm" sensitivity setting for "person" and "vehicle" again. But the random behavior seems to be persistent.I've been at this all day, and am about ready to punt. My goal:"I have this camera mounted to the side of my house where it can see the sidewalk leading up to my house. In the background, you can see the road with cars about every 10 minutes. I'd like to totally ignore the road and the sidewalk right next to it. But I want to see everything that happens in my driveway, yard, and sidewalk at my door."I currently have the road painted dark to ignore (I think), but it still detects cars driving by.Any recommendations on what to set up?Also, today there are a few clouds and it seems whenever the sidewalk/driveway get a little brighter or dimmer from sun light, I get an alarm-- sometimes.Any idea or advice would be helpful.Thanks!
