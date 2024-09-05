Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
After buying 8 camera only 2 cameras are still working normally, others stop charging and camera disappear from the Client App and when trying to ass the camera again it says camera already added. Try writing to the 24/7 customer and just get the Bot and no service. Junk Camera and Junk Service
