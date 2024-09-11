Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, how can I set resolution clear as default. It works fine in iPhone app!!/Lasse
@lassekite_328936554152097 This only works if the PC is on the same subnet as the cameras. Otherwise it always defaults to FLUENT and cannot be changed. When viewing cams through an external network, Reolink are using 3rd party P2P Relay servers (provided by Azure/AWS) to forward media from camera to client. And bandwidth is not infinite and such service is at a cost.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!