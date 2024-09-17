Reolink updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink Q&A
Hey Reolinkers,Have you ever wondered about the different recording modes of your Reolink cameras? Today, we're going to break down the key differences between motion-triggered recording, continuous recording, and pre-recording. Let's dive in! 1. Motion-triggered recording (PIR)Motion-triggered cameras start recording when their motion sensors detect movement in the environment, whether it's people, animals or objects. These cameras are often battery-powered to save energy and storage space. There are two main types of outdoor motion cameras: software—based cameras that detect motion by comparing pixel changes between frames, and PIR-based cameras that use infrared body heat for more accurate alerts—so you won't get false alarms from bugs or wind.
Software-based motion detection
PIR sensor-based motion detection
2. Continuous recordingFor uninterrupted surveillance, continuous recording is the best option for comprehensive security coverage. Depending on your setup and hardware versions—whether you're using an NVR or SD card—many Reolink cameras can record continuously or even 24/7. Some models also support 4K recording for crystal-clear images. Learn more about the five different recording options in this detailed guide: https://reolink.com/blog/record-security-camera-for-24-7/3. Pre-recordingPre-recording captures the critical moments just before an event occurs, giving you a more complete view of the situation. Reolink cams can record 4-8 seconds before motion is detected, depending on the model and hardware versions. This feature works with various storage options, including SD cards, NVRs, Home Hub, and FTP.Alongside our PoE and Wi-Fi cameras, the Altas PT Series also supports continuous recording and pre-recording. Learn more about the Altas PT Ultra: https://reolink.club/AltasPTUltra-COM9 Which recording mode works best for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!
