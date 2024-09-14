Reolink updates
Salve, ho il sistema NVR RLN8-410 con 6 telecamere B800, e una telecamera E1 Outdoor.Da un aggiornamento del client Reolink su o.s. Windows 10, l'audio ha smesso di funzionare, sia in live che in modalità riproduzione.L'audio invece continua a funzionare se visualizzo le telecamere su smartphone con o.s. Android.Premetto che la registrazione dell'audio è attiva, il volume sia del client che del pc sono attivi.Qualcuno ha avuto lo stesso problema?
