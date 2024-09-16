Reolink updates
Hey guys....I want to make the most out of the motion detection feature to enhance my security setup.Could someone guide me through the steps to properly configure motion detection on Reolink cameras? Specifically, I’m looking for advice on how to set the sensitivity levels and define the motion detection zones. I’ve checked the user manual and tried to follow the in-app instructions, but I’m still not sure if I’m getting the best results.I also check this: https://community.reolink.com/topic/4334/hard-to-set-up But I have not found any solution. Could anyone guide me about this? Are there any recommended settings or best practices that can help reduce false alerts while ensuring that genuine motion events are detected? Additionally, if there are any tips on how to optimize these settings based on different lighting conditions or camera placements, that would be incredibly helpful.Thanks in advance for your assistance!Respected community member!
@user_858812551569628_858812551569628 It's merely difficult to provide a configuration which shall be optimal for every scenario. One must start by setting some settings and then do fine tuning.For instance you may start with person set to 76, Vehicle set to 52 and Animal to 55. Avoid any motion. Just base your detection on AI. Which models you have purchased?
