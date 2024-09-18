Reolink updates
Hey everybody!The wait is over! Starting toay, the highly anticipated Reolink Battery Doorbell is officially available for pre-sale, packed with incredible upgrades. Let's dive into its top features:● 1:1 aspect ratio for a better view: The first 4MP Full-HD Battery Doorbell with a 1:1 aspect ratio, gives you a full head-to-toe view of your front door.● No monthly local storage fees: Enjoy multiple local storage options with no monthly fees! The doorbell supports Reolink Home Hub, FTP/NAS, and up to a 256GB SD card for local recording.● Dual power options: Choose between wireless installation with battery or wired installation. It also works seamlessly with your existing mechanical chime for both power and ringing.● Dual-band WiFi & AI detection: Experience the convenience of dual-band (2.4GHz & 5GHz) WiFi and advanced AI detection for people, vehicles and packages.● Compatible with various Chimes: To blend perfectly with your existing setup, the Reolink wireless battery doorbell supports Reolink Chime, Reolink Home Hub, a mechanical chime, Alexa Echo Show, or Google Assistant.Grab yours: https://reolink.club/BatteryDoorbell-COM9Note: the battery doorbell does not come with the Reolink Chime, but it can be purchased separately if needed. Got questions? Drop them in the comments below!
