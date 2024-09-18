Reolink updates
Equipment is an RLN8-410 NVR and CX410 POE cameras. Latest Windows client as of today v8.16.10.I have a non detection zone set so I don't get a push notification alert every time a car drives down the street or a person walks down the side walk. They must enter in to my yard to get those push notification alerts.However, I've found an odd side effect. When reviewing footage in play back, motion events in the non detection zone aren't marked in the time line for people/pets/vehicles when using the filter, but using "any motion" filter it does show every time a vehicle passes. I'd like to see markers for motion detection for people/pets as well so I can find them if ever needed but don't need an alert every time someone walks down the side walk.Anyone find a solution? Seems like a simple software/firmware update would do the trick if nothing exists today.
