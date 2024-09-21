Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi everyone and want to thank you all for any help and advice.I am looking to purchase a video doorbell and NVR This is the video doorbell, it has to be the Wi-Fi version because wired isn't an option..https://reolink.com/product/reolink-video-doorbell-wifi/This is the NVR I was looking athttps://reolink.com/gb/product/rln8-410/What I want to know is it just straight forward in plugging the NVR into your ISP router, connecting the camera to your wireless connection and then using the Reolink software to connect camera to NVR?The home hub is a no go for me because of the size limitations on the SD cards, the home hub pro would be much easier than using an NVR but it's not available as of yet.Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!