I have two 843A oriented towards my garage and carport and seems to work reasonable well. They also cover about half of the front area of the house, and partially cover each other. I will ned to buy more cams, but when looking at rotating cameras like the 823-S1 that do cover 300 degrees plus, I find no info on how the sensors work. Will a 300 degress plus camera detect movement at 90 degrees as well as movement at 270 degrees, or is the movement detectors limited to the 100 degrees FoV in front of the camera:https://reolink.com/product/rlc-823s1/#specificationsThe 180 variants, like Duo 3v, are not relevant in this context, but I do have need for one of those at another location.
