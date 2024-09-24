Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Customer support says that Argus 3 Pro battery cameras CAN connect to NVR RLN12W ("I would like to share that the RLN12W can work with the battery WiFi camera.").How do I connect my Argus 3 Pro cameras to NVR RLN12W?I have the ethernet cable connected to my Spectrum provider router. Do I connect to 5g WIFI from NVR RLN12W on my iPhone and connect each camera that way (setup via Reolink App)? Problem is - The 5G WIFI from the NVR RLN12W is unresponsive though (even though NVR can update).How do I setup NVR RLN12W with my Spectrum wifi? (ethernet is connected, confusing)Any tutorials on how to connect Argus 3 Pro cameras to NVR RLN12W?Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!