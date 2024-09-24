Reolink updates
My Reolink Argus 3 Pro (wifi) only records when my phone is at home. 100GB spare space on the SD card, solar so no probs with battery. Scheduled to record 24/7. Single camera, only connected to my phone (android).I can live stream when I'm away from home (doesn't always connect first time however) but it won't record.Why won't it record when I'm away from home?
