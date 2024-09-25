Reolink updates
Dear All,I have installed 3 cameras (Argus PT) outside my house and they are connected to a reolink Home Hub.Some of the cameras are regularly disconnected ... despite several wifi repeters installed. So I was wondering if the cameras are using my router wifi network or a wifi network managed by the Home hub.In case they are connected to the Home Hub wifi network, how is it possible to increase the signal coverage?Many thanks for your anwers !Erwan
