Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Please make the split view configurable in the Windows client. I am using 5 Reolink cameras, and currently, there is only the option to select a 6-camera view. However, this leaves an empty space wasted, and one camera is displayed much too large. Unfortunately, other views don't make optimal use of the available space either. It would be great if this could be configurable, or if there were more options, such as displaying all used cameras in equal size with optimal space utilization. Thank you very much.
@heinerengelhardt Also send your request to the Reolink support.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!