Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Why doesn't Reolink support Rich Notifications (camera picture preview thumbnail)?Every other competitor offers this standard. While this is possible to DIY setup with Home Assistant via the app and setting up a server, I do believe this is a bit of a cop out.Whats the point of having an NVR/Home Hub and not having access this functionality (I believe the cost/subscription and storage requirements of others is why Rich Notifications are possible)?This has been asked many many times by the community and I have seen many threads on Reddit as well. Come on Reolink time to step up please!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!