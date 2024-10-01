Reolink updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Reolink Q&A
Hello, Reolinkers!You may have heard of the pre-record feature as it was discussed in our previous post comparing different recording modes. It allows users to capture important moments before motion is detected, which is available for Reolink PoE cams, WiFi plug-in cams, Altas series and other battery cameras.Why is this a breakthrough for battery cameras?When pre-recording is enabled, the Altas PT Series works continuously and decodes without recording. When the PIR motion sensor is triggered, the camera instantly records the 10 seconds of cached footage prior to the event. This innovative approach ensures that the entire event is recorded, solving the common problem of missed or delayed triggers due to installation conditions—all while saving SD card space.How do you decide between pre-recording or continuous recording?
Note: The Reolink Altas series pre-records in full frame, unlike products using AOV technology (low-frame continuous recording in 1 fps video).Learn more about how to set up the mode: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/34885802627225-Introduction-to-Pre-record-of-Reolink-Battery-powered-Cameras/Get yours here: https://reolink.club/AltasPTUltra-COM9Has anyone got their Altas PT Ultra yet? What do you think of its pre-recording?
