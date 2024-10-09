Reolink updates
Please build an installer mode for your app/client. This would be extremely beneficial for businesses that choose to install your products for thier customers. Use the Lutron app (Caseta/RA3) as an example. You build the project in installer mode, then pass it on to the customer via an email invite that provides instructions on how to download their app, create an account and provide credentials for their new system.Accomplishing the aforementioned would most likely increase your installer base as well as overall product sales.
